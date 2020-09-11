Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held on Thursday to finalise the preparation plan for the 6th Asian Beach Games toA be held in Sanya, China from April 2 to 10 next year.

The meeting was presided-over by the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who is also president of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), at the ministry to discuss the preparation plan, strength of athletes for national training camps and participation in the event, said PSB spokesman M Azam Dar here on Thursday.

The minister welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the meeting and urged the Secretary Generals of National Sports Federations (NSF) to appraise medal prospects, strength of sportspersons, venues and date of commencement of national training camps for rigorous training. All the participants indicated their strength for the camp trainees, venues, requirement of foreign coaches, training-cum-competition tours abroad and were of the view to sponsor national training camps at least three to four months before the participation. Dr Fehmida directed the PSB to work out the financial implications so the proposal could be finalized and approved.

The minister agreed, in principle, to participate the Pakistan Contingent in the 6th Asian Beach Games. She also directed the NSFs to submit their entries by name and number to the organizing committee through Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for accreditation. However, final composition of the contingent would be jointly decided by the major stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Ghufran Memon, Secretary IPC Ministry, M Shafiq, President Pakistan Handball Federation, Abu Zafar Sadiq, President Sports Climbing, M Sarwar, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Engr Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Cdr M Akram Tariq, Secretary Pakistan Sailing Federation, M Arshad Sattar, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Tehseenullah, rep of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG (Admn) and M Azam Dar, DDG (Tech) PSB.