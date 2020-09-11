Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain paid a visit to the SECP headquarters here on Thursday to hold meetings with the SECP (Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan) Chairman and Commissioners regarding ongoing policy reforms.

Dr. Husain was briefed in detail on the reforms, digital transformation roadmap and organisational development initiatives being undertaken at SECP. While appreciating the reform program and result-oriented approach, Dr. Husain stressed upon the need to carry on with the collaborative and consultative approach involving all stakeholders. He expressed optimism for more listings, particularly through issuance of corporate debt securities by large players and asked to build on the successful listings and invite companies being established in special economic zones under CPEC to meet funding needs through capital market. Appreciating the digital transformation efforts, he emphasised upon complete automation of internal and external processes to attain paperless environment by December 2021. He emphasised that the government’s interest and focus is on strengthening institutions responsible for economic governance and that SECP is a vital part of it. He added that SECP is one of the finest institutions that need to be further strengthened considering its role as a regulator and as a facilitator.