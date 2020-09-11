Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday gave six months to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for registration.

In a notification issued by the KP government, the NGOs working in the province have been directed to get their registration within 180 days under the Social Welfare Act 2019. The notification has been sent to all departments concerned.

Earlier on November 17, last year, Sindh government had decided to suspend registration of 2,500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) out of 10,500, citing sources.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, the secretary of Sindh Social Welfare Department had said that only 4000 NGOs were working and not a single organisation has submitted its annual audit report. Shaikh had warned that the provincial government will take necessary action against the organisations.

He had added that the provincial authorities will start suspending the registration of NGOs from December.

PDWP approves

developmental projects costing Rs.10165.23m

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakil Qadir Khan here Thursday approved 13 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.23 million.

The meeting among others was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned.

The approved projects are: IFAD Assistance project for rural economic transformation, clearance of contractors’ liabilities, integrated development in Arang, Barang and Mamond, Salarzai Areas District Bajaur, waste disposal projects in major towns of KP, Safe City Hayatabad Project and rehabilitation of sewerage in Peshawar and Divisional Headquarters, Peshawar Uplift Programme, construction of flood protection walls/ irrigation channels and installation of irrigation tubewells at Daoba, Darsamand, Torawari, Naryab, Naryab-II, Tall urban, Tall Rural, Karbogha Sharif, Dallan Distt Hangu, establishment of transport planning.

and traffic engineering unit, up-gradation of football ground at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar, establishment of sports stadium in two union councils of Peshawar, establishment and rehabilitation of sports facilities and establishment of Agriculture University at Swat.