Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said On Thursday that the government had planned to assist thousands of poor families across the province under its poverty alleviation initiative so as to enable them to earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

Talking to this correspondent, he said that under the programme social welfare department would carry out a survey to identify deserving families to provided loaders, mini tractors and reapers.

He said that the initiative would help to raise the living of poor and deserving people besides enabling them to make both ends meet without facing any troubles.

Dr Hisham said that women would get electric grinding machines while the disable persons would be provided with electric wheelchairs. He said that poverty salvation was top priority of the provincial government and such initiatives by his ministry had been praised at provincial and federal level. “The KP Chief Minister has assured to set aside required financial resources to implement poverty alleviation project, even though this year, major chunk of funds are utilized to control coronavirus pandemic,” he maintained.

Describing the uplift schemes, he said the projects of Pezu Dam and Shaikh Badin routes would be completed with the cost of Rs.1.5 billion. “Both projects will usher a new era of development in the southern district besides helping to irrigate around ten thousand kanal barren land, solve drinking water problems in Darra Pezu city and promote eco tourism in the entire region,” he asserted.

He said that Rs.1.17 billion were being spent on installation of solar powered water supply schemes to resolve drinking water related issues in the districts. He thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for according approval to the uplift schemes and provision of funds for their early execution and said that essential formalities had been fulfilled to upgrade 32 government schools.