Lahore - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished infrastructure of two illegal housing schemes and sealed offices of another seven such schemes along Canal Road and G.T Road in Waga Town area. Staff of the Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of Metropolitan Planning Wing dismantled under-construction roads, sewerage system and other infrastructure of Al Hadi Garden phase-I and Al Rehman Extension. Offices of seven illegal housing schemes were also sealed during the operation. These schemes included Sajid Garden, Sky Land Scheme, MashaAllah Scheme, Nighban Homes, Paradise Homes, Al Rehman Phase IV and another illegal housing scheme. Office of Al Rehman Garden phase III was sealed in Manawan area due to violation of approved scheme plan.

47 buildings sealed on non-payment of fees

Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority on Thursday sealed 47 buildings on non-payment of commercialisation fees in New Garden Town, Johar Town and Iqbal Town. Earlier, notices had been issued to these properties for timely deposit of amount due against them. However, on account of non-payment of fees by the deadline, the sealing operation was carried out against these properties. Seven buildings were sealed in New Garden Town, 10 in Allama Iqbal Town and 30 in Johar Town. More than Rs30 million are expected to be generated from these properties which shall be spent for improving the infrastructure of the city.