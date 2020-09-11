Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday barred the government from appointments for Diamir Basha Dam, after it was informed that 169 posts were advertised for Diamir Bhasha Dam out of which only 4 vacancies have been collectively allocated to Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA and Minorities.

The NA Committee that met with Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA, in chair directed that no appointment should be made against the said advertisement till the issue of quota for the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan is resolved in accordance with relevant rules.

The committee was informed that 169 posts were advertised for Diamir Bhasha Dam out of which only 4 vacancies have been collectively allocated to Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA and Minorities. The committee was apprised that according to the Esta Code, special preference is given to local candidates for appointment against the posts from grade 1-15. So the committee directed that no appointment should be made against the said advertisement till the issue of quota for the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan is resolved in accordance with relevant rules. It directed that local candidates including from Gilgit-Baltistan be given preference for the appointment of manpower for Diamar Bhasha Dam.

The committee also discussed the matter related to water dispute between Sindh and Balochistan. Khan Mohammad Jamali said that Balochistan was not being provided with its full share of water. Chairman Committee Khalid Magsi said that it was an old issue. Early there was a dispute between Sindh and Punjab and now Sindh was rubbing Balochistan, he added. Chairman IRSA said to make water distribution among the provinces more transparent, negotiation was underway for the installation of Telemetry System. Joint Secretary Ministry of Water Resources informed the committee that WAPDA was preparing PC-I for the Telemetry System.

Member Sindh IRSA said that negotiations were held between Sindh and Balochistan over the water dispute, Telemetry System and other matters. He said that CM Sindh was of the view that Telemetry System should be installed at all canals.

The Standing Committee was also informed that Rs.120 million per annum was the expenditure of maintenance and administration of C-J Link Canal. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Punjab province take benefit from the canal. WAPDA has been mandated to look after and maintain the canal but no one is giving its contribution to WAPDA. However, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has agreed to pay Rs.30 million per annum to WAPDA for transitory period. The committee directed the concerned ministry to consult IRSA, government of Punjab, WAPDA and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and solve the issue once forever and submit compliance report in the next meeting of the committee.

Standing committee was also briefed about the poor management of Rawal Dam. It was informed that the government was keenly interested to promote tourism but in contradiction with the policy of the government, the administration of Rawal Dam did not allow the public to have access to the area of Rawal Dam.

The NA Standing Committee appointed a sub-committee, under convenership of Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA, to examine the issues related to administration, environment and distribution of water and report to the committee in thirty days. Members National Assembly Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Naureen Farooq Khan and Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed will be Members of the sub-committee.

The committee also deferred the issue of Sindh Barrage and directed that a comprehensive briefing might be given in the next meeting. The committee was informed that like C-J Link Canal the beneficiaries of Hub Dam were also not contributing anything due to which the project of Hub Dam was regularly facing financial problem. So, the committee directed the Ministry of Water Resources to address the issue on priority basis and a compliance report be submitted to the committee.