ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior passed two government bills and rec­ommended the Capital Develop­ment Authority (CDA) to remove mess in the city created due to unplanned constructions.

During the 27th meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of MNA Raja Khur­ram Shahzad Nawaz, the presen­tation on revision of Islamabad Master Plan was given by the Di­rector Master Planning CDA. The Committee noted that a mess has been created due to unplanned constructions and desired that the CDA Board should make de­cision otherwise it would be very difficult to address issues.

The Committee considered two government bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration Regula­tion and Facilitation Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Arms (Amend­ment) Bill, 2020. It was recom­mended that both bills may be passed by the National Assembly.

It also considered the bill ti­tled the Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2020 and decided to defer it till the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee offered Fatha for Marwah, murdered in Old Sabzi Mandi Karachi, and the victims of the tragic incident of a rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s Mohmand District.

Directs CDA to check unplanned construction

The Committee took serious note of murder of five-year old victim Marwah, who was kid­napped and raped before be­ing murdered and torched. The Committee demanded immedi­ate and strict actions for putting an end to such occurrences.

It also discussed the issue of transfer of 42 Posts of CDA em­ployees, attached with National Assembly. The Committee direct­ed CDA to resolve the issue and submit compliance report in the next meeting.

The Director General Coor­dination NADRA briefed the Committee regarding NADRA Centers in the country. It was informed that 402 NADRA reg­istration Centers are opera­tional in Tehsils throughout the country. Presently there are 132 Tehsils where NADRA Cen­ters do not exist. To cover the area, 176 Mobile Registration Vans are providing registration services. Moreover, 41 Semi Mobile Registration Units are also working in various Tehsils. The Committee directed that NADRA Centers in Tehsil Pithoro (Umer Kot District), Tehsil Sama­ro (Umer Kot District), Bacha Kili (Tehsil Gadezai District Buner) and Salarzai (District Buner) may be established as already recommended by the Commit­tee. The Committee also directed to increase NADRA Centers in Karachi to facilitate public.

The DIG Police KP briefed the Committee on the case relating to Sohail Ayaz, consultant Khyber Pak­htunkhwa Governance and Policy Project, who was terminated over child pornography and sexual abuse. The Committee was in­formed that he was arrested and is under custody of Punjab Police, Rawalpindi Region. The Commit­tee decided to get the briefing on the issue from Punjab Police, in the next meeting.