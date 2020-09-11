Share:

Lahore - Following the instructions from Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accountability body arrested Khawaja Waseem, former Inspector Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab, in an ongoing case of assets beyond known sources of income. During the raid for his arrest Rs330 million in cash and prize bonds were recovered from his residence.

The NAB press release claimed that “the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigations unearthed that the accused held valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs227 million as assets in his own name and Rs191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse’s name.” It further said that the accused also availed an amnesty scheme in 2018 to whiten his ill-gotten money whereas; being a public office holder he was not entitled to avail that scheme.

Investigation proceedings also revealed that the accused received foreign remittances of worth Rs 221 million in his bank accounts between 2013 and 2017.

After obtaining sufficient evidences against the accused, NAB Lahore team has arrested Khawaja Waseem and acquired a 14 day physical remand after producing him before Accountability Court in Lahore Lahore.