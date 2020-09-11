Share:

The 72nd death anniversary of the Father of Nation Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was seen on Friday with the restoration of a promise to serve the nation as per the desires of the Father of Pakistan.

The day unfolded with exceptional supplications in mosques for the advancement and thriving of the nation.

Today, different projects have likewise been arranged by instructive establishments and political, social and social associations to reveal insight into the character and administration of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid's tomb in Karachi.

TV and radio channels would likewise communicate exceptional projects and papers would take out unique versions to feature various parts of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and spotlight on his extra-standard political battle.