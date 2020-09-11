Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the new Local Bodies System will empower the people in the real sense and a new era of composite development will begin.

“The government will take the development process to the doorsteps of the people by transforming Local Bodies institutions”, he said while chairing a meeting here.

Secretary Local Government Department briefed the participants about the Local Bodies affairs. Addressing the meeting, the CM stated that Local Bodies had failed to resolve public problems in the past while the new Local Bodies System was in accordance with the public needs and authority will be devolved at grassroots in the real sense.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that Local Bodies’ representatives will be empowered and the new system will bring an end to the status quo.

It will empower the citizens and public problems will be solved at the grassroots, he said.

The CM directed that Local Bodies should not show any negligence in fulfilling their fundamental duties and cleaning process should be ensured. The streets and commercial areas should be kept neat and clean, he said. He added most modern machinery was being provided to the Local Bodies for cleanliness and made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in the cleanliness of drains for draining out rainwater.

Also, as per sources, the Chief Minister constituted a committee comprising provincial ministers, secretaries of finance and Local Government and office-bears from the ruling party to spearhead the process of holding elections.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Advisor Asif Mehmood, President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, President PTI Northern Punjab Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Secretary Good Governance Committee Ijaz Hussain Manhais, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.