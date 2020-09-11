Share:

LAHORE - A one day medical camp was organised at National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura by special efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam in collaboration with Services Hospital Lahore. After visible decline in COVID-19 cases and opening of educational institutions, NHMP has also started training programmes at its training college in Sheikhupura. The purpose of the medical camp was to test blood and check medical fitness of the trainees and staff. A specialist team of more than twenty doctors belonging to Service Hospital Lahore conducted medical check-up of more than three hundred officers and trainees under supervision of Dr Javed. As per details specialists doctors from Services Hospital Lahore were invited to visit NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura for one day medical camp.

The team took various medical tests of the officers and trainees of the College to especially diagnose diseases of hepatitis, sugar, malarial infection and heart disease. The team consisting of heart, liver, stomach and ENT specialists made a free check-up of trainees and also suggested suitable medication. Talking on the occasion DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it is challenge for him to resume training activities after improvement in control of COVID-19 in the country. He further said that he is very conscious about medical health of NHMP officers and wanted all its officers to be healthy and fit. He further said that it is the duty of this department to provide all medical facilities to its officers and take every step for their quality treatment.