ISLAMABAD (PR) - As per the directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt. (Retd) Sikander Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N-25 on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Member West Zone Shahid Ihsanullah, General Manager Balochistan-South Sham Sunder and Director Maintenance Balochistan-South Kashif Ali Shaikh.

On the occasion, member (West Zone) NHA Balochistan Shahid Ihsanullah informed Chairman NHA that tender notice for execution of Emergency Protection Works on Hub River bridge had been published in leading national print media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on 10th September, 2020.

The Chairman NHA was informed that Hub River bridge was structurally stable and could bear the loading and there was no any issue with the structural integrity and stability of Hub River bridge, but only protection walls of three (03) No. Piers of Hub Bridge i.e. “Pier No. 7, 8 & 9” were damaged due the current cyclonic rain storm and due to flow of excess water from Hub Dam. However, he assured that protection works on said three No. Piers (i.e. Pier No. 7, 8 & 9) of Hub Bridge would be started by 26th September, 2020 and would be completed within one month time period.

The Chairman NHA strictly directed to ensure execution of works strictly as per NHA specifications and standards, and timely completion of the repair works of Hub River Bridge must be ensured by NHA and laxity in this regard shall not be tolerated.

The member (West Zone) assured the Chairman NHA that work would be executed strictly as per NHA specifications and standards and no compromise would be made by NHA in quantity and quality of works. He also assured that the General Manager (Balochistan-South) and the Director Maintenance (Balochistan-South) would be vigilant and strictly monitor the work at site.