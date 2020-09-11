Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the progress on ongoing development schemes including four new hospitals at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PSH Captain (retired), Usman Younis and Secretary South Punjab Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq, Technical Advisor Akhtar Rashid and other senior officials.

Secretary PSH Department briefed the Minister about the latest status of projects.

The Minister said that best quality health services will be provided to people.

She said, “Punjab government will provide relief to people according to the vision of Imran Khan. People have not been provided health facilities for decades.

Govt will provide relief to people according to vision of PM Imran Khan, Says Minister

There is absolutely no compromise on the quality of pace of work at the ongoing projects.

Good governance is much more about provision of basic facilities to people than only infrastructure projects.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, special focus is being laid on improving service delivery at Public Sector Hospital.

The ongoing development programmes will be completed in time.

Secretary PSH Department will personally supervise the development projects.”