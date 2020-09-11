Share:

Lahore - OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, hosted its grand virtual launch event of the OPPO Reno4 series to introduce a new suite of power devices. Four devices were revealed during the event, that effortlessly integrate to empower consumers to navigate a rapidly altering world.

The virtual launch hosted by the talented Sanam Saeed and Ali Rehman live-streamed on OPPO’s Official Facebook and Youtube at 8 PM. The most-awaited event had a few exciting activities lined up for the viewers, making them feel like they were physically present at the event. As a value addition, the launch event also had the energetic performance by Kashmir the band making it a night to remember. The soulful voices of the singers took the viewers into the infinite world of possibilities as they enjoyed the performance in the comfort of their homes. The hosts also gave away OPPO Reno4, OPPO Reno4 Pro, OPPO Enco W51, and OPPO watch to the lucky winners.

“We are really excited to bring Reno4 series to the Pakistan market. As a new entrant to the popular Reno Series, Reno4 and Reno4 Pro goes beyond features and functionalities as the making of these continues our user-centric approach and gives our users what they’re looking for, which is an incredibly immersive screen, blazingly fast charging and innovative imaging functions, so that their creativity won’t be restrained by Reno4 series’ capabilities and as they’ll be able to ‘Sense the Infinite’ possibilities of expressing themselves,” said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED.

Engineered for its premium design and advanced technology, Reno4 Series revealed on the event struck the right chords as viewers experienced innovation with an ultra-smooth experience. Reno4 and Reno4 Pro also push forward the legacy of the Reno Series with innovative imaging features that empower your creativity and don’t limit your ability to express yourself. With the Reno4 series, the viewers were able to “Sense the Infinite” possibilities in an unforgettable experience. Sanam Saeed unboxed Reno4 and Ali Rehman unveiled Reno4 Pro revealing all the features of the series while demonstrating every feature of the smartphone that makes it stand out.