ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishment of Joint Working Group on trade and economic affairs to work together for trade enhancement, promotion of inter-governmental projects in different sectors and improvement of connectivity.

A delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investments & Foreign Trade H.E, Mr. Sardor Umurzakov arrived in Pakistan. The visiting delegation was received by Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, along with senior officials of Commerce and Foreign Affairs divisions. In the discussions held with the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, both sides agreed to start negotiations for a bilateral Early Harvest Plan, proceeding to Preferential Trade Agreement to provide increased market access to each other’s products. It was also agreed to have Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) for harmonisation of standards and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. It was also agreed to arrange a business forum for the private sector of both countries.

In the discussion Pakistan and Uzbekistan resolved to optimally utilise trade & investment opportunities and work expeditiously to achieve the shared goal of strengthening political and commercial ties. The nine member delegation comprising of First Deputy Foreign Affairs and Deputy Ministers of Investment & Foreign Trade, Transport, and Senior Officials of Ministry of Investments & Foreign Trade called on the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff.

The delegation also held meetings with the Ministers for Industries & Production and Maritime Affairs to actualise existing investment opportunities in the fields of textile, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and tourism. Both sides endeavour to work towards improved connectivity through land borders and shipping. Uzbekistan is particularly interested in using sea ports of Pakistan for shipment of imports and exports.