ISLAMABAD - Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan believed in friendly relations with all neighbouring countries.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Ambassador-designate to Azerbijan Mr. Bilal Hayee who called on him separately here on Thursday, he said Afghanistan and Azerbaijan were brotherly Islamic countries and enjoyed cordial relations with Pakistan based on mutual religious, socio-economic, cultural and economic ties.

The speaker said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying long lasting historical relations. He remarked that enhancing bilateral trade and relations with Afghanistan were priority of PTI government. He said that non-tariff barriers in trade between both countries must be eliminated at the earliest.

He remarked that in history of Parliament this was the first time that an executive committee had been established under Pakistan-Afghanistan Friendship Group and this committee had been successful to remove bottlenecks on the border points between both countries. He said that committee recommendations needed to be implemented.

He expressed his confidence that ambassador had vast diplomatic experience and Pakistan Embassy in Kabul would work diligently under his leadership. He stressed on the ambassador in Afghanistan to utilise all his expertise for furtherance of these relations. He said that Parliament of Pakistan would ensure to have strong parliamentary relations with both countries

Later on, talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan had strong mutual relations on the basis of Islamic values and trade. He said that Parliamentary contacts between both nations were on the verge of new start. He expressed his confidence that ambassador with his acumen would make these relations more fruitful for both nations.

Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan expressed his gratitude to the speaker for reposing trust in his capabilities. He resolved to fully utilise all his diplomatic experience and expertise to make Pakistani relations with Afghanistan more productive. He said that Pakistan always desired economic and trade relations between both counties and he with his team would try to realise this dream.

Ambassador-Designate of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Mr. Bilal Hayee also expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and resolved to make parliamentary contacts between both nations more meaningful. He said that enhancing cooperation between the two countries in energy and trade sector would be his special focus.