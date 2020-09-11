Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan believed in friendly relations with all neighbouring countries.

He said that Afghanistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly Islamic countries and enjoyed cordial relations based upon ties of mutual religious, socio-economic, cultural and economic ties.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Ambassador-designate to Azerbijan Bilal Hayee who called on him separately here yesterday.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy long-lasting historical relations. He remarked that enhancing bilateral trade and relations with Afghanistan is the priority of this government. He said that non-tariff barriers in the trade between both the countries must be eliminated at the earliest.

He remarked that in the history of Parliament this is the first time that an executive committee has been established under the Pakistan Afghanistan Friendship Group and it has been successful in removing bottlenecks on the border points between both the countries.

He expressed his confidence that the ambassador-designate has vast diplomatic experience and Pakistan Embassy in Kabul would work diligently under his leadership.

He said that the Parliament of Pakistan would ensure to have strong parliamentary relations with both the countries

Later, talking to Ambassador-designate in Azerbaijan, the NA Speaker said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan has strong mutual relations on the basis of Islamic values and trade. He said that Parliamentary contacts between both the nations are set to start a new chapter. He expressed his confidence that the ambassador with his acumen would make these relations more fruitful for both the nations. Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan expressed his gratitude to the Speaker for reposing trust in his capabilities.

On the occasion, Bilal Hayee also expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and resolved to make parliamentary contacts between both the nations more meaningful. He said that enhancing cooperation between the two countries in energy and trade sector would be his special focus