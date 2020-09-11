Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported five deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 300,371. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,370.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 548 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 131,404 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,533 in Punjab, 36,823 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,282 in Balochistan, 15,832 in Islamabad, 3,131 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,366 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,439 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,214 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 73 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,879,655 coronavirus tests and 29,534 in last 24 hours. 288,206 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 535 patients are in critical condition.