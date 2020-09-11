Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally rose to 299,855 after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 441 new cases on Thursday. Six people succumbed to the virus in the country during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,365. In the same time period, 1,444 more patients recovered from the contagion, according to the officials. Another 16 people contracted Covid-19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,356. No new deaths were reported as total number of recoveries stood at 2,200. Sixty-five people have so far died while 91 are still being treated in the region. Balochistan reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,227. According to officials, no new Covid-19 death was reported in the province. So far 145 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.