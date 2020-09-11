Share:

ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan First Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov called on Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy here yesterday to discuss avenues for further cooperation in the aviation sector between both the countries. On the occasion, the Secretary Aviation highlighted that the two countries shared immense potential for developing a robust aviation industry for mutual benefit. He emphasized that the Covid-19 pandemic had devastated the aviation industry worldwide. In this regard, he stressed the need for concerted efforts to reinvigorate the aviation industry on both the sides. It was also underlined that tourism sector possessed enormous potential for growth. The Secretary Aviation highlighted that any proposal for further enhancing the bilateral relations in the aviation sector will be highly appreciated. The Uzbek First Deputy Minister thanked the Secretary Aviation and his team for their keen interest in enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.