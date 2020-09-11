Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically told India that the ‘‘India-Pakistan Question’ will remain on the United Nations Security Council agenda until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Kashmir was the key issue between Pakistan and India. “India-Pakistan Question cannot be undone from the UNSC agenda. For this to happen, the Kashmir issue must be resolved,” he said, adding: “India can get the Jammu and Kashmir dispute off the UN Security Council agenda is by letting the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.”

He said the international community must play its role in making India comply with its obligations under international law, UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s provocative statement against Pakistan.

He said such belligerent statements from senior military leadership of India provide insight into how the BJP-RSS mindset- a dangerous mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions and obsession with Pakistan has permeated Indian state institutions.

The spokesperson said unfortunately, the Indian government, in response to any geopolitical, economic or military setback, instead of learning from its mistakes and instituting course correction, simply doubles down on its miscalculation and bellicose rhetoric. He said India’s defense capabilities have been embarrassingly exposed to the world not far ago. General Rawat would be better served to focus on his job rather than making pointless accusations against peaceful neighbors, he said.

Such belligerent rhetoric has accomplished nothing for India other than conflict and humiliation, he added.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said rather than whipping up anti-Pakistan sentiments, the Indian leadership should focus on peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

To a question about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said: “Pakistan will never accept any ‘unreasonable demand’ by India on Jadhav case.”

The spokesperson said there was no other option for India but to “cooperate with Pakistani courts”, which only permitted appearance of locally registered lawyers before the bench.

He said the case of Indian serving navy commander is under trial at the Islamabad High Court after the International Court of Justice in its verdict asked Pakistan for a “review and reconsideration” of death sentence announced by the military court. “Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of IHC judgment,” he said.

Chaudhry confirmed that Pakistan had received a reply from India in response to the offer for a third consular on recommendation of the IHC early this month. “However unfortunately, India still appears evasive on the issue,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan had already given “uninterrupted and unimpeded” consular access to Jadhav and was ready to extend the same in future as well.

He said in attempts to divert the world attention from its human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India continued to resort to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, targeting innocent civilians.

During the current year alone, India had committed 2,199 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 17 deaths and serious injuries to 171 civilians, including women and children, he added.

Regarding delay in the intra-Afghan dialogue, the spokesperson said Pakistan had consistently maintained that the Afghan peace process had reached a critical stage and required efforts by all the stakeholders.

Only a political settlement in Afghanistan would lead to peace and stability in the country, he added. He condemned the attack on Afghan Vice President, stating Pakistan was against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

On the mysterious killing of 11 Pakistani Hindu nationals in India where a family member accused involvement of Indian intelligence agency RAW, the spokesperson said Pakistan had asked India to share the circumstances of death and provide a copy of the First Information Report. “We urge India to carry out an independent inquiry into the incident,” he added.

To a question regarding the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, he said the Foreign Office was in touch with the government of China to sort out the details.

On Pakistan-China cooperation, he said the two countries were ‘all-weather strategic so-operative partners’ and remain committed to promoting peace, stability and development in the region.