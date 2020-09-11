Share:

“Chess is life in miniature. Chess is a

struggle, chess battles.”

– Garry Kasparov

Image: Medium

Although the origins of chess remain unknown, its history can be traced back nearly 1500 years. The earliest predecessor of the game probably originated in India, before the 6th century AD. From India, the game spread to Persia. When the Arabs conquered Persia, chess was taken up by the Muslim world and subsequently spread to Southern Europe. In Europe, chess evolved into roughly its current form in the 15th century.

Modern chess tournaments began in in the late 19th century and the first World Chess Championship was held in 1886. The longest chess tournament ever to be played was Nikolić–Arsović, Belgrade 1989. The game lasted for 269 moves and took 20 hours and 15 minutes before it was brought to a draw. In 1997, a computer first beat a human, in the famous Deep Blue vs Garry Kasparov match. This marked the emergence of an era of computer domination.

Today, chess players make up of one of the largest communities in the world. A 2012 survey found that 605 million adults play chess regularly.