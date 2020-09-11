Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 13 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.230 million, pertaining to Multi-Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Water, Transport, Sports & Tourism and Agriculture sectors for the uplift of the province.

The 5th meeting of the PDWP, which was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 13 projects pertaining to Multi-Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Water, Transport, Sports & Tourism and Agriculture sectors for the uplift of the province, and approved all projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.230 million.

Approved projects of Multi-Sectoral Development sector were: IFAD Assistance Project for Rural Economic Transformation (Concept Paper

Component–I: Poverty Graduation and Youth Employment Generation ($60 million); Component–2: Community Development Support and Socio-Economic Infrastructure ($ 40 million).

Clearance of Contractors’ Liabilities, Compensation/Arbitration Awards, Court decretal amounts and escalation in FATA. [MA]. Sub Head: 191664-1 Liabilities of Contractors (FIRM) of Solarization in the Tribal Districts South Waziristan.

191673 - 170026-lntegrated Development in Arang / Barang and Mamond / Salarzai Areas, in District Bajaur. [MA] Approved projects of Urban Development sector were:

Waste Disposal Projects in Major Towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Safe City Hayatabad Project.

F/S & Rehabilitation of Sewerage / Solid Waste Treatment Plants in Peshawar & Divisional Headquarters

Peshawar Uplift Programme Sub Head: Improvement of various traffic congestion in district Peshawar (Zone D) (identified by UPU & Transport Department.

Approved project of Water sector was: Construction of Flood Protection walls/ irrigation channels/Installation of Irrigation tube wells at Ucs Daoba, Darsamand, Torawari, Naryab, Naryab-II, Tall urban, Tall Rural, Karbogha Sharif, Dallan Distt Hangu.

Approved projects of Transport sector was: Establishment of Transport Planning and Traffic Engineering Unit (TPU).