Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pearl Jam wants you to get out and vote this year. The Seattle grunge band partnered with People for the American Way to launch PJ Votes 2020 on Wednesday (Sept. 9), an initiative that hopes to increase voter turnout for the general election Nov. 3, which will see Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off for the presidency.

“We believe America is at its best when every voice is heard,” frontman Eddie Vedder said in a press release. “This is the most important election in our nation’s history. Our democracy is at risk. Your vote is your voice, and it’s time to use it. Join us by voting by mail -- something our band has been doing for almost three decades, since we began touring in 1992. It’s safe, it’s easy, and it’s secure.”

“Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States,” added bassist Jeff Ament. “It’s a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.”

People for the American Way has been pushing for a secure election and safe alternatives to voting in person to help make sure that all eligible voters are able to cast a ballot, and that their votes are counted. “For three decades, Pearl Jam has stood firm with the progressive movement, using their music to call out lies, corruption, and injustice,” said Ben Jealous, president of the organization. “Together, we can take a stand against the hurt and disappointment that is causing all Americans’ pain.” Pearl Jam is encouraging fans to join their initiative’s Take Three Pledge, which involves -- you guessed it -- three steps: “vote by mail,” “recruit three friends,” and “don’t wait.” Vedder has already been getting the message out about the first step on Instagram. The rocker, who only recently joined the social media platform, shared a series of pictures and messages on Sept. 2 to show followers how “simple, secure and verifiable it is” to vote by mail.

“Piece of cake,” he wrote of filling out your ballot at home. “In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”