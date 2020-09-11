Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has lauded the achievements at the national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has stated that they are increasing day-by-day and the present government is going to strengthen the country in the true sense of the word.

The pending issues will be resolved and every citizen will get his basic rights, Abdul Aleem Khan added.

Talking to a delegation of party workers in Lahore, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem said that the implementation of effective policies in every sector is proceeding with the vision of the Prime Minister.

In Sha Allah, we will move forward swiftly in the next 3 years and bring lasting prosperity to the country.

Aleem further said that Imran Khan’s far-sighted policies have taken the country out of crisis and Pakistan’s positive policies for corona have been recognised globally and the country is moving in the right direction.

Problems are being solved and policies have been formulated on a priority basis for less developed areas, he added.

Aleem lamented that unfortunately the opposition parties did not play their positive role as per the democratic requirements and the entire focus of the opposition was on thwarting the government which was driven by their own intentions.

He said that Imran Khan would not come under any such pressure, accountability would carry on and the Prime Minister would continue to give the country a clean and transparent system.

He vowed that the PTI government would do everything for the people. Promises will be fulfilled and conspirators against Imran Khan and his team will fail, Abdul concluded.