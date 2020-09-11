Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said following rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the only way for us to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves to become a successful nation.

He was talking to media at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Friday after his visit to the mazar on the occasion of Quaid’s death anniversary today. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the President laid a floral wreath at the mazar and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the book of visitors.

The President said that the way our nation has defeated the Corona virus and its spread also speaks volume of our determination and resolve as the most developed nations are still struggling to deal with this pandemic.