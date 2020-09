Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,647.35 points as compared to 42,022.25 points on the last working day, with positive change of 625.10 points (1.49 per cent). A total 884,962,929 shares were traded compared to the trade 707,013,027 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs27.158 billion as compared to Rs21.318 billion during last trading day.