LAHORE - Punjab University will re-open from September 15 in three phases under government SOPs and HEC guidelines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while M.A./M.Sc. and LLB examination will be held under the previous model from September 26. PU spokesman Khuram Shahzad, in a press statement, issued here on Thursday said that both virtual and traditional class-room teaching methodologies will be practiced simultaneously, adding that student preferring on-line teaching will be granted 50 percent fee concession. He said it was not mandatory for students to attend traditional class-room teaching (On-Campus) classes and they may opt for on-line classes, adding that all such students will be offered 50 percent fee concession besides make-up classes for the practical work towards the close of a semester. In the first phase between September 15–October 25, the PU spokesperson said, initiation and completion of admission process of B.S. and M.A./M.Sc, MS, M.Phil. and Ph.D admissions from October 1 with opening of hostels for PhD and M Phil students only from Sept 23, adding that Ph.D and M. Phil students may be allowed research and laboratory work from September 15 even after approval from the respective heads.