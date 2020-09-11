Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that relatively better efforts have been made this time for the rehabilitation of people affected by rains in province’s urban areas.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he, however, regretted that no attention was being paid to Sindh’s rural areas where devastation had been reported on a much larger scale.

Flanked by MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon, Sameer Mir Shaikh and others, Haleem Adil Sheikh appealed to the federal and provincial governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to rush to assist hundreds of thousands of displaced families in rural areas, living on roads and embankments. The PTI leader said that he had been to those areas which the chief minister had visited, but when asked him about the ration and medicines, he replied in negative, saying Centre was not cooperating with the provincial government.

He asked NGOs to help people instead of holding seminars. Haleem Adil said that president would also visit the affected areas as there was a comprehensive plan of assisting the affected people. He said during the coronavirus pandemic we had distributed Rs60billion in Sindh. “Now again, we will assist the people of Sindh,” he expressed the resolve.

He added that during his visit to different parts of the province, he and his party men had noticed that negligence on the part of Sindh government, and not rains, were to blame for losses on such a large scale.

He said natural water ways and drains have been encroached upon and we are decrying Gujjar Nullah but half of Sindh went drowned due to Saline Nullahs and RBOD.

He said in fact corruption of irrigation department drowned Sindh.

He said while on one hand farms and lands of Sindh’s waderas were safe, but on the other straw huts of poor Haris were under water.

He said a large number of poor village families are still stranded in stagnant water.

He said by criticizing the Federal government the hungry people could not be fed.

Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh government is looking to the federal government even for provision of mosquito nets.

He said he has already distributed the aid given by the NDMA amongst the poor people. He said in 2010 and 2011 we had witnessed floods but this time after rains there is the threat of a river flood also. He said they should not put hurdles in ways of our projects. He said we have to reconstruct the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), we have to clean the Nullahs and there are many other projects in the big package that we are bringing for Karachi.

He said we have started our projects and the Sindh government should start its projects also.

Haleem Adil said we are also planning to develop and uplift other districts.

He said work should be done through PCIC. He said Tiger Force is going to every area. He said brave nations fight natural calamities bravely.

He said in Sindh crops and livestock have faced big losses and no department of Sindh government is seen everywhere, only helicopters are seen in the affected areas.

He said the Supreme Court has given three years to start Karachi Circular Railways.

He said we want to build K-4 and complete other uplift projects of the mega city Karachi.