Share:

The rescue operation has on Friday been completed after a four-storey building had collapsed in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town in Karachi on Thursday

Four persons – including wife, son and daughter of a traffic police officer – were killed in the incident while seven sustained injuries. A lucky family had shifted from the building moments before the incident.

The building had developed cracks after monsoon rains in the metropolis. Adjacent buildings were also damaged in the incident. Pakistan Army, Rangers and police carried out the rescue operation.

Sniffer dogs and scanners were used to recover trapped persons from the wreckage. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) told that the building was illegal and was made without any plan through China Cutting on a play ground.