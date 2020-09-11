Share:

ISLAMABAD - Her most famous character was iconically in love with footwear. And now that Sarah Jessica Parker owns a shoe store all her own, she has no problem getting a step ahead. The Sex And The City star, 55, looked chic in a flowy, dark ensemble as she arrived at her flagship SJP boutique in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. While there SJP also posed in front of the shop on West 54th Street with her business partner George D. Malkemus, who happens is the former president of ManoloBlahnik USA - the brand her character Carrie Bradshaw coveted above all else. Interestingly, the site of Parker’s boutique is on the site of the NYC ManoloBlahnik boutique. Sarah looked lovely as she made her way to the site, in a pleated flowy black skirt and matching top. True to form, the Hocus Pocus star had on sweet footwear, as well – sparkly dark Mary Janes.