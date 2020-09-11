Share:

ISLAMABAD - The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the term of 2020-21 will be held on October 29. The Chairman Election Committee of SCBA here on Thursday issued details of the upcoming election, said a press release. According to the election schedule last date of acquiring life membership and clearance of dues by regular Members is September 17. The provisional list of eligible voters will be published by September 19 and objections could also be filed till September 23. The decision on objections would be announced on September 25 while the final list of members would be displayed on September 26, after which the regular election process would begin. The nomination papers could be filed in the offices of SCBA from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm from October 3. The scrutiny of nomination papers hearing of objection and decision thereon will be on October 6. Lists of candidates would be issued on October 7. Filling of appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers will be on October 10.