Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a new block at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar.

The government has allocated Rs 800 million for this project.

The ceremony was also attended by PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhamamd Umar and Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Farzana and many other senior and junior doctors and officials of health department. Later, Sheikh Rashid told the media that the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying attention to the issues related to public health and is also taking concrete steps to bring change in health sector.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar would soon visit Rawalpindi and the building of Naz Cinema would also be demolished to build an emergency department there to provide adequate health facilities to people of Rawalpindi. “We are also planning to make MC Islamia Girls School part of DHQ Hospital where Peads Ward will be constructed,” he said adding that work on Mother Child Hospital would also be kicked off soon as Rs 6 billion have been allocated for the purpose.

“The Punjab government will also spend Rs 400 million each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Railways Hospital to improve the health system,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He also said the mega project of IT University has been shelved due to some reasons but it would be launched soon after removing obstacles. “We do politics of service in the city and we will lay down a pipeline worth Rs 2 bullion to supply water to the city from the Ghazi Barotha Dam,” he said.

Commenting on the political situation in the country, the federal minister said the opposition and its APC and Rahbar Committees have met with great failure and they could not give tough time to PM Imran Khan. “The PTI government will pass this year as year of service of masses,” he said. Coming hard on the PML-N leadership, Sheikh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif did nothing for the betterment of the country and masses. He said Maryam Nawaz Sharif is also trying to fly to UK to meet her father. He predicted that bad days for PML-N and PPP would start from September 30.

He also said Shehbaz Sharif will part his ways with his brother Nawaz Sharif by September 30 and would form his own group. “PTI Chief and PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year term,” he said adding that the PPP government had not spent even a penny in the hospital where its leader Benazir Bhutto had breathed her last after suffering with fatal injuries in a gun-and-bomb attack in Liaquat Bagh in 2007. He said PM Imran Khan attained political milestone by announcing a package of Rs 1100 billion for the Karachi development.

AIOU extends M.Sc, MBA, BS date of admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions up to September 18 for continuing students of MSc, MBA and BS (face to face) programmes for the semester Autumn 2020. Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has approved the extension in last date of fee deposit for continuing students of the said programs from September 8 while presiding over a meeting in this regard, said a press release on Thursday.

All the regional centres of the university have been directed to facilitate the students in depositing their admission forms, while designated bank branches (MCB, NBP, ABL, FWBL) have also been informed to accept admission fee of the students with additional charges.