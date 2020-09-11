Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Thursday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split up into factions before December 30.

Talking to media, the minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not willing to return Pakistan as he was enjoying in London. “PML-N leaders are hiding facts over the health of ex-premier,” he claimed. Sheikh Rashid said that country’s two main parties Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N will be facing political crisis due to corruption of their senior leaders. Nothing will happen in opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC), he asserted.

Responding to a question related to Karachi, the minister said that PM had announced relief package for rain-hit areas as per requirement. Pakistan Army had played important role in bringing together central and provincial governments on one platform, he stated.

Sheikh Rashid further pledged to serve the nation under the supervision of PM Imran Khan and also announced to work hard for development of the country.

He added that the tender of the ML-1 project envisaging up-gradation of the railways infrastructure will be opened by 20th of this month.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take forward the country and address all the problems of Rawalpindi city including water.

On Aug 5, the executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the project of Pakistan Railways for upgradation of existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian.

The project was approved at the rationalised cost of US$6,806.78 million, on cost-sharing basis between governments of China and Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Cabinet Division, it added. The execution of the project would be done in 3 packages and in order to avoid commitment charges, the loan amount for each package will be separately contracted.