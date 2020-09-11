Share:

Karachi - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that any sort of encroachment, parking or establishment at footpaths would not be allowed.

“Any sort of parking around Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building and other places will not be permissible. Vehicles should be parked on one lane of the road or else strict action would be taken against the parking contractors. The people face hardships as the traffic get jammed owing to vehicles’ parking on main roads,” the administrator passed these directives during his visit around KMC building here. Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Anti Encroachment Basheer Siddiqui, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Irshad and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani said that they kicked off encroachment removal, fixing of parking issues from KMC building and the same would be expanded to entire city. He directed the staffers to initiate cleanliness of the building by replacing its glasses, cleaning name plates, painting foothpaths and drawing zebra crossing outside the main gate. “This is a historical building and it is joint responsibility of all of us to keep it in its original position,” the administrator stated.

He also took notice of a raod closure behind the KMC building and establishments of city court on footpath. Concerned authorities should be approached for removal of encroachment from the footpath, he said. “As per directives of Supreme Court, footpaths cannot be used for parking or any sort of establishment,” he said while directing Anti-Encroachment Director to romove illegally established cabins, Patharas and pushcarts from Syedana Tahir Saifuddin Road. During the visit, he also checked parking fee slips and summoned the contractor for overcharging. Action would be taken against those who overcharged the people.

Shallwani said that encroachment was a main issue that disturbed traffic flow and beauty of the city. “We don’t want to render people jobless that’s why the pushcarts and Patharas would be shifted to other suitable places,” he added.

The Administrator directed heads of all departments to perform their duties in effective manner to resolve civic issues.