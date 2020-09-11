Share:

ISLAMABAD - A speeding dumper crushed a motorcyclist to death in Khanna Stop on Expressway, sources informed yesterday. The dead body of the victim was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by the rescuers for autopsy where he has been identified as Muhammad Tanvir. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Koral. According to the sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Navid appeared before officials of the Koral police and lodged a complaint that his brother Muhammad Tanvir was travelling on his motorcycle on the Islamabad Expressway when a speeding dumper hit him near Khanna Bridge. He stated his brother sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot while the driver of the dumper managed to flee from the scene.