A ship believed to have been used by the Dutch Empire during the 17th Century has been found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The vessel, known as a fluyt, was a three-masted ship with a hull designed to maximise cargo capacity and minimize crew numbers and also carried no guns. It was made with a unique rigging system that enabled a smaller crew to hoist and adjust the sales, freeing up more space and cutting down costs.

It was a key component of the Dutch Empire, which spanned five continents and was the world’s biggest superpower before the British Empire became dominant. But what led to the demise of this specific ship remains a mystery, as it has been found by divers in near-perfect condition. Jouni Polkko, from Badewanne, the diving team that found the wreck said there are no hints to explain the ship’s fate.