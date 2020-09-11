Share:

On Thursday, the Taliban confirmed that the opening ceremony of intra-Afghan peace talks will begin on Saturday, following a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States.

Taliban militants attacked the security forces of Afghanistan in eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving at least 16 soldiers killed and more injured, a local source told Sputnik on Friday.

The militants targeted Afghan army checkpoints and police in the Gandumak area of Nangarhar's Khogyani district, the source continued.

No official statement has been released.

The described attack comes amid the approaching first round of intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which is scheduled for Saturday.

The peace talks are to be held in Qatar, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to attend.

On Wednesday, a blast occurred in Kabul's Taimani Square, targeting Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who was not harmed. Ten people were reportedly killed and 10 others injured in the incident.

The attack was condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who reiterated the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country.