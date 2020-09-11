Share:

Recently, I have read about a very promising and exciting development regarding the announcement of launching Virgin Atlantic flights to Pakistan in December 2020. Considering the current scenario, I think it is not just a huge investment pull but also indicating a positive image of Pakistan internationally. Virgin Atlantic is a name that is known globally for its quality & safest airline services; often mentioned by overseas Pakistanis in a good way. I am sure, indirectly it will bring much more benefits than just airline services in Pakistan in terms of trade links and tourism in Pakistan and will also work as a sign for other international airlines to see the business potential in Pakistan.

I would like to appreciate the efforts of the Government of Pakistan for their endeavours to take on board such a prestigious airline particularly in such challenging times. I hope this will attract international tourists to Pakistan and I wish that this deal will be mutually beneficial for both nations.

MUHAMMAD SAGHEER,

Lahore.