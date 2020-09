Share:

SARGODHA - Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession. Accord­ing to police sources on Thursday, Johrabad police on a tip-off con­ducted raid and arrest­ed three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4kg hashish from them. The arrest­ed accused were iden­tified as Ahmed Sher, Tahira and Muhammad Usman. Police regis­tered a case against them and started fur­ther investigation.