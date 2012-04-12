PESHAWAR - Traders of the Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against the recent increase in prices of petroleum products, excessive load-shedding and price hike here at Chowk Yadgar.

The protesters, led by Peshawar Traders Alliance (PTA) President Haji Afzal, People Mandi Traders President Shaukat Mehmood, were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government’s failed policies.

The protestors chanted slogans against the incumbent rulers and in favour of their demands.

Besides others, the traders of Kuchi Bazzar, Kohati Bazzar, Qissa Khwani Bazzar, Andar Sher, Ghanta Ghar, Fruit and Sabzi Mandi were took part in the protest demo.

The protest gathering was later turned into a rally and moved towards Hashtnagri to join the traders community of Ashraf Road, Rampura and Hashtnagri and held a protest demonstration at GT road, due to which long queues of passengers’ vehicles were made.

Addressing the protestors, leaders of the trading community said that due to the wrong policies of the incumbent rulers the lives of the common people, adding the country has almost on the verge of destruction.

They said that the already insubstantial trade and business activities in the militancy hit province have further badly affected it due to load shedding, increase in utility bills, and increase in prices of petroleum products.