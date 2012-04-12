





BRIDGETOWN - Australia were set a difficult target of 192 to win the first Test after their pace attack worked its way through the West Indies tail to dismiss them for 148 here on the fifth and final day on Wednesday.

West Indies coach Otis Gibson had said after stumps on the fourth day that a target of 200 would pose the Australians problems and his players fell just eight short of that. The hosts hadn't looked like getting anywhere near that when they started the day on 71-5 and promptly lost Narsingh Deonarine lbw to Ryan Harris. Darren Sammy's big hitting in the first innings had given the West Indies innings momentum but understandably he played more cautiously this time having come in at 6-75.

Having scored 12, he couldn't restrain himself and hit a delivery by Peter Siddle straight to Nathan Lyon at long on but, somehow the ball went through Lyon's hands and the West Indies skipper had been given a life.

Lyon would have been greatly relieved when, having only added another two runs, Shane Watson struck.

Sammy had played a delivery late and it dropped behind him and was heading towards the wicket. Sammy's reaction was to kick the ball away but his footballing skills let him down and he only managed to knock the ball against the stumps. The West Indies tail was now fully exposed and their lead only 149 runs.

Carlton Baugh was key to the West Indies reaching a competitive total. On 18, he edged a Ben Hilfenhaus delivery straight to first slip. Michael Clarke, who had just taken himself out of that position, crouched down in disbelief. It wasn't too costly as with the first ball of his next over Hilfenhaus provoked Baugh into chipping straight to Harris at mid-on and the chance was held.

Watson almost had a second when Fidel Edwards on one, hit the ball in the air to the bowler's left but the ball didn't stick.

The next chance that Edwards gave Watson was much easier and stuck. He hit a ball from Siddle high in the air to Watson at mid-off - it was a poor shot to play with every run so important to the West Indies cause.

Despite working it's way through the West Indies tail, the Australians again hadn't had the best of days in the field. A third catch went down when Kemar Roach, in Lyon's first over, cut a ball that went hard to Clarke at first slip. Neither team had managed to take the final wicket in either of the first innings and the West Indies last pair were determined to hang around again.

They batted long enough for lunch to be delayed but, having added 19 runs, Roach got an inside edge off a Harris ball and it crashed into his stumps.

Earlier, Some fine batting by Ryan Harris and an electrifying spell of bowling from Ben Hilfenhaus looked to have turned the first Test with the West Indies in Australia's favour on an engrossing fourth day here Tuesday. West Indies finished the day on 71 for five in its' second innings, leading by just 114 runs after Australia's tail wagged and Hilfenhaus knocked over their top order. Earlier captain Michael Clarke declared Australia's first innings at 406 for nine with his side still trailing by 43 runs.

It was an aggressive move allowing his bowlers to attack the West Indian batsmen either side of tea and Hilfenhaus took advantage in the 25 minutes leading up to the break removing the top three. Harris - who had earlier hit an unbeaten 68 - added the important scalp of Shivnarine Chanderpaul shortly after tea. "To get him out second innings for not many was a huge wicket because I think they batted around him a fair bit," said Harris. He thought that the declaration had set the West Indies on the back foot. "To declare and put them in straight away, it probably didn't give them a chance to get their head around batting. I think it showed, obviously, taking three or four quick wickets. I think it was a good declaration. We want to win the Test match."

West Indies' coach Otis Gibson thought that the 145 overs in the field had an impact on the top order. "Hilfenhaus came out and bowled a great spell, some tired legs, batsmen didn't move their feet and so on and he got a couple of wickets. This is why it's called Test cricket. It's tough. It's tough on you mentally, it's tough on you physically. That three hour session this morning was tough on the guys but they hung in."

However; Gibson still believed his side could win. "We believe if we get 200 on the board it'll be a very interesting run chase tomorrow (Wednesday)" It was a remarkable turnaround in fortunes as the Australians had at one point been 199 runs behind with only three first innings wickets remaining. The West Indies had looked like wrapping things up quickly when they took two early wickets in the morning session especially as one was the redoubtable veteran Mike Hussey.

However, Harris steadied the ship and played positively from the start of his innings as he and Matthew Wade added 35 runs for the eighth wicket. Wade fell for 28 in his first Test innings when he took a wild drive at a wide Fidel Edwards ball that Darren Bravo took easily at second slip. Harris and Hilfenhaus played gutsy innings as they gradually reduced the deficit with Harris passing his top score in Test cricket, made in his last innings against India in Adelaide.

The ninth wicket partnership of 44 was finally broken when Hilfenhaus, on 24, played an extravagant shot and Roach's delivery took out the middle stump. The West Indies still had a 120 run lead when last man Nathan Lyon came to the crease but he and Harris played so well that Lyon hit his highest first class score of 40.

They had added 76 runs when Clarke decided to declare and Hillfenhaus took centre stage. Barath was comprehensively bowled through the gate for two and two balls later Kraigg Brathwaite, who had played such a patient innings first time around, had an uncharacteristic go at a wide delivery and Wade took the catch.

Kirk Edwards was the next to go as he moved across his stumps to another Hilfenhaus delivery and was given out lbw. Harris struck a major blow when he bowled the perfect line to Chanderpaul who edged to Wade to leave the West Indies reeling at 17 for four. Darren Bravo and Narsingh Deonarine steadied things as they added fifty for the fifth wicket. A tight spell by Siddle eventually drew Bravo into a loose shot outside of the off stump when he'd scored 32 and he was caught behind.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS: 449-9 decl

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 248-5):

E Cowan c Baugh b Sammy 14

D Warner c Bravo b Sammy 42

S Watson c Baugh b Roach 39

R Ponting run out 4

M Clarke c Deonarine b Bishoo 73

M Hussey c Baugh b Roach 48

M Wade c Bravo b F. Edwards 28

P Siddle c K Edwards b F Edwards 0

R Harris not out 68

B Hilfenhaus b Roach 24

N Lyon not out 40

EXTRAS: (lb13, w5, nb5) 26

TOTAL :(9 wkts decl; 145 overs) 406

FOW: 1-50, 2-65, 3-83, 4-133, 5-215, 6-249, 7-250, 8-285, 9-329

BOWLING: F Edwards 31-4-92-2, Roach 29-8-72-3, Bishoo 45-10-125-1, Sammy 21-6-65-2, Deonarine 19-5-36-0

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS:

A Barath b Hilfenhaus 2

K Brathwaite c Wade b Hilfenhaus 0

K Edwards lbw b Hilfenhaus 1

D Bravo c Wade b Siddle 2

S Chanderpaul c Wade b Harris 12

N Deonarine lbw b Harris 21

C Baugh c Harris b Hilfenhaus 23

D Sammy b Watson 14

K Roach b Harris 25

F Edwards c Watson b Siddle 3

D Bishoo not out 7

EXTRAS: (b4, lb3, nb1) 8

TOTAL: (all out; 66.4 overs) 148

FOW: 1-2, 2-3, 3-4, 4-17, 5-67, 6-75, 7-106, 8-116, 9-125, 10-148

Bowling: Hilfenhaus 17-7-27-4, Watson 12-1-30-1, Harris 8.4-2-31-3 (1nb), Siddle 17-2-32-2, Lyon 11-4-19-0, Clarke 1-0-2-0