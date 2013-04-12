

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak has said that first duty of police is to ensure free and transparent polls in peaceful atmosphere. Addressing joint meeting of Operations and Investigations wing in police line Qila Gujjar Singh on Thursday, the CCPO said foolproof security of sensitive polling stations would be ensured at any cost and all officers should visit these stations. The CCPO said illegal detention in police stations would not be tolerated and strict legal action would be taken against the police officials who would be found responsible for these type of activities. “To maintain law and order for fair and free elections in the City is prime responsibility of police but on the other hand the elimination of the crime from the city is also included in our priorities,” he held. Lak said in present circumstances it was the need of the hour that police should perform their duties with full dedication and commitment. He directed the police officers to start special campaign against the proclaimed offenders and absconders because these criminals were playing vital role in committing the crime. The CCPO said any complaint against Mohafiz squad officials regarding unnecessary checking of documents and number plates of motorcyclist, cars riders and corruption would not be tolerated. DIG Operations Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Investigations Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP Operations Rana Abdul Jabar, SSP Investigations Abdul Rab, CTO Lahore, all SPs of Operations and Investigations wing, SP security and SP Headquarter were also present in the meeting.