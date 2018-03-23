The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Friday declared the appointment of Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) illegal and invalid.
A two-judge bench headed by Justice Jawwad S Khawaja issued the brief order in the case.
According to the judgment, the appointment of Chairman SECP Muhammad Ali is illegal and, hence, invalid. Therefore, the court instructed the federal government to appoint the new SECP head soon.
