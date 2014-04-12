London - Pop singer Kylie Minogue has quit The Voice after one series. The 45-year-old joined the BBC talent show last year, replacing Jessie J, and was credited with boosting viewing figures during the first few episodes.

However, she said touring commitments meant she would be unable to return for a second series. “Due to timing of my tour I won’t be back next season for The Voice UK,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all who supported!” “I absolutely loved my time on the show, and I’ll miss all of the incredible people who were a part of my experience,” the singer said.

Jermain Jackman was crowned the winner of this year’s series, marking the first victory for mentor will.i.am. Minogue’s candidate in the final, Jamie Johnson, was eliminated in the first round of phone voting.

Although the third series of the talent show enjoyed a ratings spike during the audition stages, peaking with 9.41m viewers, the live final was the least successful yet. An average audience of 6.6 million tuned in for the show, down from 7.24 million in 2012, and 7.1 million people the year before.

The BBC has already commissioned another two series of The Voice. Moira Ross, executive producer at production company Wall To Wall, said: “Kylie has brought her own very special magic to The Voice UK and we have loved having her on the show. “We wish her well for her tour and hope to welcome her back in the future.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether Minogue’s fellow panellists Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson and will.i.am will return for the fourth series next year.