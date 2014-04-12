LAKKI MARWAT - A teenager was drowned in river Gambila while three people were wounded in a firing incident on Friday.

According to reports, a teenager Tahir went into deep waters while taking a bath in river Gambila near Lakki City. The deceased was a rickshaw driver and belonged to Qabulkhel village of Kurrum Par Area.

The incident of ill-fated Tahir’s drowning in the river spread like a jungle fire in the urban locality and residents rushed to place.

Local administration and police officials also hurried to the river side and ordered launching special operation to retrieve the body from deep waters. PTI MNA Col (Retd) Ameerullah Marwat also visited the place and overlooked the efforts aiming to search for the body of teenager.

Despite daylong hectic efforts local dyers and police commandos could not retrieve the body till filing of report. A police official told this correspondent that dyers from the neighbouring D.I.Khan district had been called to retrieve the body from river. In another incident, three people were shot and wounded near Gul Baz Dehqan in the area limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station.

An official said that Tarik Osman and his companions Hikmatullah and Sharifullah were present in a football ground near Gul Baz Dehqan village when three armed men attacked them. “As a result they got bullet injuries and were taken to Government City Hospital for medical treatment,” said the official.

He told that an injured Tarik Osmam nominated Aazam, Tahir and an unknown man in the FIR for the offence, saying that he and his other injured friends have no enmity with the accused persons. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, police arrested a proclaimed offender at the main bus stop in Lakki city on Friday. Police were informed that an outlaw Saddam was trying to go to Punjab disguising himself as passenger.

He told that the outlaw could not deceive the law enforcers and area police with the help of district security branch personnel arrested him at the main bus stop. “The arrested outlaw was wanted by Nauran police in a murder case,” official maintained.