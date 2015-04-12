KARACHI

In an exemplary way to encourage all contributors of a big achievement in the horticulture sector, all stakeholders jointly celebrated the historic exports of kinnow this year. From growers to exporters representatives of all stakeholders of kinnow celebrated the over 0.3 million tones of exports in Sargodha, which is known as home for the citrus fruit.

In the award distribution ceremony, which was organized by Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) in collaboration with Department Plant Protection (DPP), the participants pledged that the efforts to export quality fruit will be continued in future.

The federal minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Bosan, on the occasion, emphasized the growers to leave the traditional way of production and go for the new and scientific ways of farming to earn better revenue. He said government will support every effort to apply the modern ways of growing kinnow and other fruits in the country.





Addressing the event, Waheed Ahmed of PFVA claimed that apart from the historic success, there is serious apprehension that routine and traditional way of production, processing and packaging will no longer help kinnow in international markets. Only new varieties of disease free Kinnow can compete in the lucrative markets.

For that challenge the government and stakeholders need to make their all efforts for research and development in the sector ensuring application of new techniques of farming, processing, packaging and others. “One billion dollars worth export of kinnow is not a big task in near future provided the required steps are taken,” he said, adding that not only fresh fruits but also value added products would also contribute considerably to the country’s economy.

Director General DPP, Dr Mubarak Ahmed and Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Seerat Asghar also informed the participants about government efforts to avoid expected ban on Pakistani kinnow in international markets besides ensuring export of quality fruit this year. Addressing the mega event, representatives of growers, traders, transporters, exporters and those associated with processing and packaging expressed their resolve to produce quality fruit keeping the standard conscious markets of the Western countries.