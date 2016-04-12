ISLAMABAD: Former southpaw opener Aamer Sohail believes newly-appointed T20I captain Sarfraz Ahmed should not be rushed into captaining all three formats for Pakistan.

“I cannot understand why Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in a hurry to do things quickly,” Sohail told APP. “I am not against giving him [Sarfraz] the captaincy but it should be done gradually. First, let him settle down in the T20 format.”

Former captain also urged the PCB to improve domestic circuit in the country instead of appointing a new foreign coach. “The coach can only teach strategies to the existing players but talent comes up from the domestic level which is lacking in quality,” he said.

Furthermore, the 49-year-old advised selectors to decide former T20I captain Shahid Afridi’s future based on his fitness.

Meanwhile, former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir expressed his disappointment with former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis and former T20I captain Shahid Afridi, who, he said, did not take responsibility for the Asia Cup and World T20 defeats.

Qadir said the captain should be empowered to have a say in selection and other team matters.

“The captain should be given full responsibility in selection and other team matters for the betterment of the game,” said Qadir. “Instead of appointing a new coach for the team, I feel the captain should be given more power.”

Furthermore, Qadir said PCB should include former cricketers in the governing body to improve Pakistan cricket.

“The PCB chairman should include former cricketers in the governing body in order to improve the game locally and internationally,” he said.

He also praised PCB for handing over T20I captaincy to Sarfraz.