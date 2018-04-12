Share:

SUKKUR : At least ten persons including women were injured when a passenger wagon hits the truck from backside on Sukkur Barrage on Wednesday.

According to detail, a passenger wagon going Nawab Shah from Sukkur severely hits the track from backside on Sukkur Barrage.

More than ten passengers travelling in the wagon including Manzoor, Ghulam Yaseen, Abdul Qadir Abro, Imran, Feroz Khatoon, Sehat Khatoon.

Sharifan, Latifan and others were injured who were shifted to the civil hospital Sukkur by the police.

According to doctors, the condition of Yaseen, Manzoor and Sharifan were critical due to serious injuries.

Police have impounded the truck and passenger wagon. No case of the incident could be registered at area police station till filing this report.