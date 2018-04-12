Share:

PARIS:- Three works of art have been found after their mysterious removal from the French parliament prompted a police investigation, officials said Wednesday. The speaker’s office said two of the artworks had reappeared leaning against the wall of a committee meeting room, confirming a report in the Canard Enchaine investigative newspaper. A third was handed back anonymously to the parliament, while a fourth - reportedly a work by French modern artist Herve Telemaque - remains unaccounted for. All four were discovered missing after an annual inventory at the end of last year. The speaker’s office said they were valued at 49 to 3,500 euros ($60-4,333).